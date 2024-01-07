Wanted in Berks: Jan. 7, 2024

Jan. 7—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Josue Valle-Leyro, 32, whose last known address was in the 400 block of North 11th Street, Reading, is wanted on domestic violence charges including strangulation and simple assault.

Police said that on Nov. 29, Valle-Leyro twice slapped a woman in the face, causing bruising just above her nose. Valle-Leyro also threw the victim to the floor and knelt on her chest, impeding her ability to breathe.

Valle-Leyro is 5 feet 9 inches and about 155 pounds.

—Alexander Hudson, 29, whose last known address was in the 500 block of West Third Street in Birdsboro, is wanted on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and corruption of minors.

Police said that on Dec. 15, Hudson refused to comply when an officer gave audio and visual signals to stop his vehicle. Hudson fled officers who had identified him as the driver. He is wanted on a criminal bench warrant issued on June 30 for violating his parole.

Hudson is 6 feet 2 inches and about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.