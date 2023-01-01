Wanted in Berks: January 1, 2023

Jan. 1----Jeffrey Hummel, 47, who last known address was in the 200 block of Whiteoak Street, Kutztown, is wanted on criminal trespass charges.

Police said that on Nov. 7, Hummel was seen on surveillance video in the victim's bedroom looking through her jewelry box. Hummel was supposed to be working on a window in the living room while she was away.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 210 pounds.

—Leonard Smarr, 66, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Tyler Avenue, Collingdale, Delaware County, is wanted on burglary, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, and receiving stolen property charges.

Police said that on Jan. 25, Smarr entered Excitement Video while the business was not open to the public and took items valued at approximately $2,500 without paying. Smarr is also wanted on a resisting arrest charge filed by Kutztown police, a receiving stolen property charge filed by Northern Berks police, and a theft by unlawful taking charge filed by Central Berks police. Smarr has a total of five active warrants out of Berks County.

He is described as 6 feet and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.