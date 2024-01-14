Wanted in Berks: January 14, 2023

Jan. 14—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Jason Gaugler, 43, whose last known address was in the 800 block of South Street, Pottstown, is wanted on unauthorized use of motor vehicles and receiving stolen property charges.

Police said that on Sept. 11, Gaugler was stopped by police while in possession of a motorcycle that was reported stolen by Collegeville police. Gaugler is also wanted on a Berks County probation warrant for a conviction on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 200 pounds.

Raven Walter, 32, also known as Raven Koons, whose last known address was in the 100 block of South Fourth Avenue, West Reading, is wanted on bad checks and theft by deception charges.

Spring Township police said that on Sept. 7, Koons deposited nine bad checks in the amount of $1,175 at the Discovery Federal Credit Union, claiming they were checks from a client. Charges were filed on Nov. 14.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.