Wanted in Berks: January 15, 2023

Jan. 15----Steven Pensel, 50, whose last known address was in the first block of Gable Drive, Myerstown, is wanted on aggravated assault, fleeing to elude an officer charges.

Police said that on Nov. 28, Pensel was stopped by a Womelsdorf Police Officer for suspicion of driving under the influence. When the officer attempted to arrest Pensel he resisted. Pensel went back into his car after being tased and sped away. The officer involved in this incident need medical attention after being injured by Pensel.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 160 pounds.

—Uladimit Mercado-Ortiz, 46, whose last known address was in the 600 block of North 10th Street, Reading, is wanted on strangulation charges.

Police said that on Dec. 31, Mercado-Ortiz got into an argument with the female victim which became physical. Mercado-Ortiz threw the victim on the bed as she attempted to leave the residence. The defendant then proceeded to choke the victim for approximately a minute almost losing consciousness.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.