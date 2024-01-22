Wanted in Berks: January 21, 2024

Jan. 21—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Joshua Reisinger, 35, whose last known address was in Loysville, Perry County, is wanted on burglary and theft by deception charges.

Police stated that on June 23, Reisinger agreed to remove and install flooring at the victim's residence. The victim paid him $19,250. Reisinger started the work but never completed it. The victim was unable to attempted to contact him. Reisinger also entered the residence without permission and stole building materials that were paid for by the victim.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 180 pounds.

David Ruiz, 18, whose last known address was in the 1100 block of Elm Street, Reading, is wanted on burglary and simple assault charges.

Police stated that on Dec. 9, Ruiz broke into a home in the 100 block of South 12th Street, Reading, and attacked the victim in her living room. Ruiz left after the assault and was identified by witnesses as a prior tenant of the address.

Ruiz is described as 5 feet and 90 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.