Wanted in Berks: January 22, 2023

Jan. 22----Joseph Klepchick, 28, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Buchanon Drive, Ephrata, is wanted on charges of a firearms law violation and fleeing to elude a police officer.

Muhlenberg Township police said that on Dec. 2 an officer saw Klepchick driving at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued Klepchick before losing sight of him. Klepchick is also wanted on a warrant for a firearms violation.

He is described as 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds.

—Myira Weaver, 25, whose last known address was in Philadelphia, is wanted on endangering the welfare of children charges.

Police said that on Oct. 24, Weaver was involved in a motor vehicle accident along with her three young children. Weaver was driving recklessly and without a license. She failed to stop at a red traffic signal, causing the accident.

She is described as 5 feet and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.