Wanted in Berks: January 28, 2024

Jan. 28—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Ali Abdur-Rahman, 38, whose last known address was in the first block of East Broad Street, Shillington, is wanted on endangering the welfare of children and simple assault charges

Police stated that on Jan. 10, Abdur-Rahman got into an argument with his 14-year-old child. He physically assaulted the child leaving marks and a cut on his neck. The defendant fled the residence, leaving behind a newborn baby and an 11-year-old at the residence. Abdur-Rahman is also wanted on a criminal bench warrant for charges of driving under the influence.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 170 pounds.

Rockman Williams—Rockman Williams, 38, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Bern Street, Reading, is wanted on criminal trespass, simple assault and false imprisonment charges.

Police stated that on Dec. 26, Williams and another male entered the victim's room at the Inn at Reading in Wyomissing without her permission. The other male threatened to kill her while Williams began to argue with her. Williams then threatened the victim by stating "one of us is going to leave in a body bag."

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.