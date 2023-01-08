Wanted in Berks: January, 8, 2023

Jan. 8----Juan Ortiz Jr, 38, whose last known address was in the 200 block of West 40th Street, Exeter Township, is wanted on corrupt organization and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges.

Police said Ortiz engaged in an illegal transaction on Feb. 1 and that he was involved in an organization trafficking large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 215 pounds.

—Roberto Cruz-Rodriguez, 52, whose last known address was in the 600 block of South 17 1/2 Street, Reading, is wanted on corrupt organizations, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges.

Police said Cruz-Rodriguez engaged in an illegal transaction on Feb. 1 and that he was involved in an organization trafficking large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.