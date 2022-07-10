Wanted in Berks, July 10, 2022

Jul. 10—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Scott Faust, 39, who recently lived in the 2400 block of Cumberland Avenue, Mount Penn, on a bench warrant. He is about 6 feet and 180 pounds. On Oct 10, 2019, Faust failed to appear on a status hearing for charges of sexual abuse of children and child pornography. Faust missed his court date on 10/9/19.

Roy Rosario-Santiago, 37, who recently lived in the 400 block of Linden Street, on charges of criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance (Heroin/Fentanyl), retail theft and receiving stolen property. He is about 5 feet 4 inches and 160 pounds. On Jan. 20, Berks County detectives filed charges on Rosario-Santiago for felony criminal use of a communication facility to deliver heroin/fentanyl in Reading. The defendant also has felony retail theft charges filed by the Exeter police department for two separate theft incidents in their jurisdiction, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.