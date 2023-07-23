Wanted in Berks: July 23, 2023

Jul. 23—The Berks County sheriff's department is seeking the following fugitives:

Leonard Washington, 43, whose last known address was in Philadelphia, is wanted on delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges.

Police said that on May 2 and May 10, 2022, Washington met in Reading with an undercover officer to sell marijuana and oxycodone. Detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office filed felony charges this spring.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 190 pounds.

Javier Benavides Jr., 36, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Hope Drive, Maidencreek Township, is wanted on accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed charges.

Police said that on June 15 in Blandon, Benavides struck a motorcycle with his vehicle. He never stopped, according to witnesses, and he was observed on surveillance video leaving the accident scene. The rider of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.

Benavides is described as 6 feet and 225 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.