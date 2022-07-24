Wanted in Berks, July 24, 2022

Jul. 24—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Margaret Murphy, 44, who recently lived in the 1500 block of Cotton Street, Reading, on charges of washing vehicle titles and receiving stolen property. She is about 5 feet 6 inches and 140 pounds. Police said that on June 6, Murphy used fictitious information and fraudulent documents to obtain a motor vehicle title. Murphy did intentionally receive a 2020 Dodge Truck having a value of $50,000 with no intent to restore it to its owner and fraudulently obtained a title for said vehicle, police said.

David Lopez-Caraballo, 36, who recently lived in the 1200 block of Avenue D, on a bench warrant. He is about 5 feet 11 inches and 250 pounds. On June 2, Lopez-Caraballo failed to appear in Berks County Court for a hearing in a drug delivery case, sheriffs said. The defendant also has a bench warrant for simple assault, which was issued on May 16 after he failed to appear for another hearing.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.