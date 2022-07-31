Wanted in Berks, July 31, 2022

Jul. 31—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Roy Rosario-Santiago, 37, who recently lived in the 400 block of Linden Street , on charges of Criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance (Heroin/Fentanyl), shoplifting and receiving stolen property. He is about 5 feet 4 inches and 160 pounds. On Jan. 20, Berks County detectives filed charges on Rosario-Santiago for felony criminal use of a communication facility to deliver heroin/fentanyl in Reading. The defendant also has felony retail theft charges filed by the Exeter police department for two separate theft incidents in that jurisdiction.

Shadeed Morgan, 42, who recently lived in Philadelphia on charges of sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification to authorities. he is about 6 feet 2 inches and 190 pounds. On Feb. 28, Morgan attempted to purchase a firearm at the Morgantown Gun Show. Morgan checked "no" on his application if he has ever been convicted of a specific charge which would not allow him to purchase a firearm legally, police said. Morgan knowingly made false statements on the ATF form when attempting to purchase a firearm.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.