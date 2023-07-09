Wanted in Berks: July 9, 2023

Jul. 9—The Berks County sheriff's department is seeking the following fugitives:

Kevin Afre, 32, whose last known address was in the 800 block of Hampden Boulevard, Reading, is wanted on strangulation charges.

Police said that on Oct. 30, Afre got into an argument with a woman, then choked her and pushed her down. After fighting back she finally was able to get free. Afre left the residence. He is also wanted on a probation warrant.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 185 pounds.

Bowin Romano, 44, whose last known address was in the 100 block of Diamond Drive, Tilden Township, is wanted on retail theft charges.

Police said that on Feb. 27, Romano was seen on surveillance video swapping price tags at the Walmart in Muhlenberg Township. Romano was stopped by store employees and a Muhlenberg police officer. Romano stole $384 worth of items.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.