Wanted in Berks: June 11, 2023

Jun. 11—The Berks County sheriff's department is seeking the following fugitives:

Eric Diaz, 35, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of North 11th Street, Reading, is wanted on possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges.

Police said that on April 5, two bench warrants were issued for Diaz for failure to appear in court. Diaz is wanted on two separate cases for felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both were filed by the Reading Police Department.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 215 pounds.

Abraham Cortez, 36, who has no permanent address, is wanted on burglary and simple assault charges.

Police said that on May 25, Cortez broke into a home through a window using a knife. Cortez then forced a door open in the victim's bedroom and choked her. Cortez took the victim downstairs and began to throw items at her, then eventually fled from the location.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.