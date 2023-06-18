Wanted in Berks: June 18, 2023

Jun. 18—The Berks County sheriff's department is seeking the following fugitives:

Cruz Lebron-Dejesus, 42, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Locust Street, Reading, is wanted on corrupt organizations and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges.

Police said that on May 24, the Berks County district attorney's office filed felony charges against Lebron-Dejesus for crimes committed between Jan 1, 2022, and March 2, 2023, Reading.

He is described as 6 feet and 160 pounds.

Ramon Morales-Diaz, 41, whose last known address was in Lancaster, is wanted on bad checks and theft by deception charges.

Wyomissing police said that on Sept. 27, 2021, Morales-Diaz made a mobile deposit of two checks for a total amount of $800 with Bellco Credit Union. The money was then immediately withdrawn. Morales-Diaz was charged on Jan. 27..

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.