Wanted in Berks, June 19, 2022

Jun. 19—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Jodie Kandy, 36, who recently lived in Lake Harmony, Pa., which is in the Poconos, on a burglary charge. Kandy is about 5 feet 8 inches and 175 pounds. Police in Berks say that on April 27, Kandy and an accomplice entered a home without permission and broke into victim's bedroom, which was locked. Kandy took a laptop, a pink wallet, a Louis Vuitton purse, and several other items, with a total value of $2,900, police said.

—Anthony Sako, 22, who recently lived in the 1300 block of Perkiomen Avenue on charges of strangulation, simple assault and making terroristic threats. He is about 5 feet 11 inches and 180 pounds. Police gave this account: On Feb. 9, Sako took a woman by the throat and threw her several times against the walls and floor. As the victim attempted to leave, Sako punched her several times then began to choke her while she was laying down. Eventually the victim lost consciousness for approximately 5 minutes. Sako stated he would kill her and attempted to sexually assault her when she fought back. After some time Sako allowed the victim to leave.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.