Wanted in Berks: June 25, 2023

Jun. 25—The Berks County sheriff's department is seeking the following fugitives:

Jose Aponte, 27, whose last known address was in the first block of Governors Place, York, is wanted on access device fraud and theft by deception charges.

Police said that between Oct. 30 and Nov. 23, Aponte was an employee of the Sheetz store in Muhlenberg Township and was caught on camera scanning gift cards for himself without paying for them. Aponte is accused of doing this 11 times and stealing $2,394.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 150 pounds.

Pedro Diaz-Reveron, 25, whose last known address was in the 700 block of Mohrsville Road, Perry Township, is wanted on intimidation of witness charges.

Police said that on Feb. 12, Diaz-Reveron called a crime victim while he was detained in Berks County Prison and sought to intimidate her to prevent her from testifying in a case. On March 3, Reading police filed charges.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.