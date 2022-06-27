Wanted in Berks: June 26, 2022

Jun. 26—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Darlin Garcia, 32, whose last known address was in the 700 block of North 11th Street, is wanted on burglary charges.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches and 150 pounds.

Police said that on June 4, Garcia walked into the female victim's house without permission. When the victim told Garcia to leave, he grabbed her and pushed her onto the couch. Garcia then went to the victim's bedroom and took her cellphone. Garcia then pushed the victim again and left the house with her phone in hand.

Tyheem Lozada, 21, whose last known address was in the 600 block of North Sixth Street, is wanted on charges of being involved in an accident involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed.

Police said that on April 11, Lozada was driving on North Fifth Street at a high rate of speed when he struck a pedestrian. A state trooper stopped the vehicle nearby, and a female was driving the vehicle with Lozada as the passenger. Police determined that Lozada was driving when the vehicle struck the victim but switched to the passenger side when stopped by police. Lozada was driving with a suspended license.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.