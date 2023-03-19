Wanted in Berks: March 19, 2023
Mar. 19—Tyrone Boston, 64, whose last known address was in the 800 block of North Sixth Street, Reading, is wanted on robbery charges.
Police said that on Jan. 16, Boston was a guest at the Inn at Reading in Wyomissing and began threatening staff. Boston demanded a $50 refund. The clerk offered a credit card refund. Boston began to yell and rushed the clerk until the clerk gave Boston $50 in cash. Boston then fled the scene.
He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 160 pounds.
Adianez Morales, 24, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Mulberry Street, Reading, is wanted on aggravated assault on a victim less than 6 years old and strangulation charges.
Police said that Morales assaulted and threatened a 4-year-old and a 5-month-old child in January. Morales also is wanted for violating her probation in an identity theft case.
She is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.