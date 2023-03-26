Wanted in Berks: March 26, 2023

Mar. 26—Venancio Cruz, 46, whose last known address was in the 800 block of Schuylkill Avenue, Reading, is wanted on escape charges.

Police said that between Sept. 23 and March 10, Cruz was ordered to surrender himself to the Berks County Prison every weekend after conviction on a charge of possessing the instruments of crime. Cruz has not followed the order, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is described as 6 feet 1 inch and 235 pounds.

David Muniz, 24, whose last known address was in the 700 block of Birch Street, Reading, is wanted on strangulation and terroristic threats charges.

Police said that on Mar. 6, Muniz was in an argument with a female victim and choked the victim for about five seconds. Muniz also pointed a firearm at the victim and threatened to kill her. The assault took place in front of the victim's infant child.

Muniz is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.