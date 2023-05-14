Wanted in Berks: May 14, 2023

May 14—The Berks County sheriff's department is seeking the following fugitives:

Christian Caraballo-Torres, 31, whose last known address was in the 200 block of South Fifth Street, Reading, is wanted on possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges.

Police said that on March 1, Caraballo-Torres was observed conducting transactions with people at Ninth and Penn streets in Reading. He was stopped by police and was found to have 17 plastic containers of crack cocaine packaged for sales and a small amount of synthetic marijuana. Caraballo-Torres is also wanted on two criminal bench warrants on charges of a protection from abuse violation.

He is described as 6 feet 4 inches and 165 pounds.

Luis Pimentel-Raya, 22, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Upland Avenue, Reading, is wanted on fleeing to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and driving under the influence charges.

Police said that on March 30, Pimentel-Raya was stopped by police in Cumru Township. When the defendant was stopped police smelled an odor of alcohol and observed a open container of alcohol in a cup holder in the front seat area. Police said they repeatedly told the defendant to turn the vehicle off, and he would not respond. They attempted to arrest the defendant and he resisted until they pulled him out of the vehicle. The defendant was taken into custody on suspicion of drunken driving.

He is described as 6 feet and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.