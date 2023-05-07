Wanted in Berks: May 7, 2023

May 7—The Berks County sheriff's department is seeking the following fugitives:

Javier Renan-Burgos, 54, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Windsor Street, Reading, is wanted on strangulation charges.

Police said that on Oct. 9, Renan-Burgos got into an argument with a female and struck her two times in the head. He then ripped the curlers out of her hair and began to choke her with both hands for about one minute. The victim stated she could not breathe or yell for help while being choked.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 150 pounds,

Vincent Scheidler, 41, whose last known address was in Philadelphia, is wanted on felony retail theft charges.

Police said that on Jan. 12, Scheidler walked out of the Home Depot in Wyomissing, with a shopping cart full of electrical wire and did not pay for the items. The wire was worth $1,081. The defendant also is wanted on bench warrants in other retail theft cases.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.