Wanted in Berks: November 13, 2022

Nov. 13—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Jose Pizarro, 24, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Washington Street, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge.

Police said that on Oct. 16, Pizarro shot a man after conversing with him in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn in Muhlenberg Township. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. Pizarro fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Pizarro is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 170 pounds.

—Felix Melendez-Baez, 34, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Linden Street, is wanted on delivery of a controlled substance charges.

Police said he met with an undercover officer to sell cocaine and methamphetamines in Reading on several dates between April and August 2016.

Melendez-Baez is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.