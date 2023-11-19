Wanted in Berks: November 19, 2023

Nov. 19—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Juan Melo, 54, whose last knonw address was in the 1900 block of Oregon Pike, Lancaster, is wanted on rape and aggravated indecent assault of a child charges.

According to police, in May 2022 a criminal bench warrant was issued for Melo for failure to appear for a hearing on rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, statutory sexual assault, and indecent assault charges. Melo is also wanted for a DUI warrant in Lebanon County.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds.

Ansari Jalal, 19, whose last known address was in the 300 block of South 13th Street, Reading, is wanted on first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery charges.

Police saidthat on March 28, Jalal exited a vehicle and approached the victim at 10th and Greenwich Street in Reading. Jalal and another individual forced the victim into the vehicle. The victim was found shot to death at a later date just outside the city. Winfield and two other suspects stole the victim's cellphones and disposed of his clothing.

He is described as 6 feet 2 inches and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.