Wanted in Berks: November 20, 2022

Nov. 20----Kevin Afre, 31, whose last known address was in the 800 block of Hampden Boulevard, is wanted on a strangulation charge

Police said that he grabbed a woman by the thoat and pushed her down on Oct. 30. The victim said she could not breathe while she was being choked. She was able to fight back and get free. Afre then left.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 185 pounds.

—Timothy Kern, 43, whose last known address was in the first block of Green Acres Road, Greenwich Township, is wanted on retail theft charges.

Police said that on Oct. 21 Kern left the Walmart store in Tilden Township without paying for $95 worth of items. Kern had three prior retail theft convictions, making this incident a felony.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.