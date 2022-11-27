Wanted in Berks: November 27, 2022

Nov. 27----Rafael Vendrell, 73, whose last known address was in the 800 block of Franklin Street, Reading, is wanted on rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse charges.

Officials said Vendrell failed to appear at a Nov. 9 hearing on the charges he is facing.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 175 pounds.

—Jeremiah Walker, 23, whose last known address was in New York City, is wanted on robbery charges.

Police say he and three other males forced their way into a woman's home and made her leave at gunpoint. Walker jumped on top of the victim while she was on the ground and punched her the head multiple times. Walker then took the victims phone and left the scene.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.