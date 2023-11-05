Wanted in Berks: November 5, 2023

Nov. 5—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Hector Esteves, 66, address unknown, is wanted on delivery of a controlled substance, stalking and harassment charges.

Police said that on Oct. 17, a warrant was issued for Esteves for failure to appear at a hearing on felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance. Esteves is also wanted on stalking and harassment charges filed by Reading police on June 13.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 160 pounds.

Enrique Cuatlapantzi-Cruz, 31, ehose last known address was in the 100 block of South Eighth Street, Reading, is wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Police said that on March 10, Cuatlapantzi-Cruz struck the victim with a pipe, causing a concussion and broken nose. He also pointed a firearm at the victim and made threats.

He is described as 5 feet 3 inches and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.