Wanted in Berks: October 1, 2023

Oct. 1—The Berks County Sheriff's Department is seeking the following fugitives:

Tyriek Fields, 31, whose last known address was in the 200 block of North Fourth Street, Reading, is wanted on strangulation, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a credit card and identity theft charges.

Police said Fields failed to appear in court on charges of felony strangulation and aggravated assault. Fields also has an arrest warrant for new charges of unauthorized use of a credit card, identity theft and theft from a motor vehicle filed by Caernarvon Township police.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 150 pounds.

Jeremy Griffith-Cardinal, 31, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Hill Road, Reading, is wanted on theft by unlawful taking charges.

Police said that on July 7, Griffith-Cardinal was observed on surveillance camera taking two aluminum vehicle rims valued at $225 from a business in Cumru Township. Charges were filed by Cumru police on July 17.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 195 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.