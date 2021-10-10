Wanted in Berks, October 10, 2021

Oct. 10—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:

Richard Mitchell, 44, who recently lived in the 100 block of Greenwich Street, on a bench warrant. He is about 6 feet 3 inches and 180 pounds. On August 10, Mitchell failed to appear for a hearing on multiple cases in which he had numerous felony charges including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, persons not possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, the Berks County Sheriff's Office said.

Robert Kugler Jr., 35, who recently lived in Orefield, Lehigh County, on a charge of home improvement fraud. He is about 5 feet 5 inches and 150 pounds. Caernarvon Township police gave this account: The office was contacted May 11 by a victim who said Kugler was hired to do work in the victim's basement. Kugler estimated the project would cost about $5,410. The victim provided a deposit of $2,705 per request of Kugler. Kugler never showed up to do the job for the victim when he stated he would. The victim could not get a refund from Kugler.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.