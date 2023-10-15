Wanted in Berks: October 15, 2023

Oct. 15—The Berks County Sheriff's Department is seeking the following fugitives:

Vashon Winfield, 19, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of North Ninth Street; and Ansari Jalal, 19, whose last known address was in 300 block of South 13th Street, are wanted on first-degree murder, robbery and kidnapping charges.

Police said that on March 28, Winfield approached the victim at 10th and Greenwich streets in Reading. He and Jalal were observed guiding the victim against his will into a silver vehicle. The victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at a later date just outside Reading. Suspects stole the victim's cellphones and disposed of his clothing, police said.

Winfield is described as 6 feet and 140 pounds. Jalal is described as 6 feet 2 inches and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.