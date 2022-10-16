Wanted in Berks: October 16, 2022

Oct. 16—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Anthony Ortiz, 37, whose last known address was in the 3300 block of Penn Avenue, Spring Township, is wanted on forgery and theft by deception charges.

Police said Ortiz cashed three stolen checks totaling $2,432 on Oct. 5. He also is wanted on a warrant from a conviction for disarming a law enforcement officer.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 200 pounds.

—Shirley Pabon, 56, whose last known address was in the 700 block of Washington Street, is wanted on felony retail theft charges.

Police said Pabon stole items from the Giant Food Store in Exeter Township on June 20. She has had previous convictions for retail theft.

Pabon is described as 4 feet 11 inches and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.