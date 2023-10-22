Wanted in Berks: October 22, 2023

Oct. 22—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Anthony Cruz, 44, whose last known address was in the first block of West Broad Street in Shillington, is wanted on a strangulation charge. Police said he went to the victim's home on Sept. 6 and they argued. Cruz began to choke her. to the point she couldn't breathe. The victim was able to get away from Cruz and hid in her residence until he left the area.

Cruz is described as 5 feet and 10 inches and 190 pounds.

Gustavo Gonzalez Jr., 22, whose last known address was in the 500 block of Chestnut Street, West Reading, is wanted on robbery and strangulation charges.

Police said Gonzalez broke into a home while wielding a firearm Oct. 3 and forcefully took a woman's phone. He fled before police arrived. Gonzalez is also wanted on strangulation and simple assault charges in a Sept. 10 incident.

Gonzalez is described as 5 feet and 8 inches and 155 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.