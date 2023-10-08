Wanted in Berks: October 8, 2023

Oct. 8—The Berks County Sheriff's Department is seeking the following fugitives:

—Angel Acevedo, 31, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Frederick Blvd., Reading, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. Central Berks police said he failed to comply with Megan's Law on Aug. 28.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 250 pounds.

—Erika Montoya, 38, whose last known address was in the 600 block of Hartman Ave., Muhlenberg Township, is wanted on a charge of concealing whereabouts of a child. Police said she removed a child from a residence with intent to conceal the child's whereabouts on July 17.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.