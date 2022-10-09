Wanted in Berks, October 9, 2022

Oct. 9—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Natasha Osorio-Gierbolin, 34, whose last known address was in the first block of East Chestnut Street, Ephrata, is wanted on a burglary charge.

Police said she entered a man's apartment on July 7 without permission and began to argue with him while he was in the bathroom. She took a cellphone valued at $1,400 and left the apartment. The defendant entered the home by removing an air conditioning unit and climbing through a bedroom window.

Osorio-Gierbolini is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 160 pounds.

—Dawn Armstrong-Parham, 33, whose last known address is in the 200 block of South Second Street, West Reading, is wanted on a criminal trespass charge.

Police said that on Sept. 8, she and another individual entered a woman's residence through a front window. The defendant banged on the victim's bedroom door demanding that she come out to fight. The defendant left the house but later returned and attempted to pepper spray the victim through a mail slot. She also ripped wires out of an electrical box, then left the scene.

Armstrong-Parham is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.com.