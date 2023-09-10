Wanted in Berks: Sept. 10, 2023

Sep. 10—The Berks County Sheriff's Department is seeking the following fugitives:

Marcos Almanza-Gonzalez, 26, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Pearl Street, Reading, is wanted on aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges.

Police said that during an argument with a female on Aug. 23, he repeatedly poked her in the head with a firearm while threatening to shoot her. He then punched in her in the face, causing swelling to her left eye. He is also wanted on a probation violation.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 200 pounds.

Timothy Blair, 25, whose last known address was in the 700 block of Franklin Street, Hamburg, is wanted on a receiving stolen property charge and a probation violation.

Reading police said $3,150 worth of tools was stolen from a construction site in the 1700 block of North 12th Street on June 8, and that Blair attempted to sell the items at a city pawn shop. The store refused to purchase the items, and he left without them. He also violated his probation on another theft charge.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.