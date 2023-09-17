Wanted in Berks: September 17, 2023

Sep. 17—The Berks County Sheriff's Department is seeking the following fugitives:

Dale Dewald, 60, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Maple Street, Reading, is wanted on retail theft, corruption of minors and simple assault charges.

Police said that on Aug.15, Dewald and a juvenile stole alcoholic beverages and other items from the Sheetz gas station in Cumru Township. Dewald was seen outside the store assaulting the juvenile shortly after committing the theft. Cumru police made contact with the defendant. He was released and charges were filed at a later date.

He is described as 6 feet 1 inch and 145 pounds.

Kevin Afre, 32, whose last known address was in the 800 block of Hampden Boulevard, Reading, is wanted on strangulation charges.

Police said that on Oct. 30, Afre got into an argument with the female victim, then grabbed her throat and pushed her down, making her unable to breathe. She fought back and was able to free herself. Afre left the residence. He is also wanted on a Berks County probation warrant.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.