Wanted in Berks: September 24, 2023

Sep. 24—The Berks County Sheriff's Department is seeking the following fugitives:

Vincent Sanchez Jr., 32, whose last known address was in the 100 block of South Sixth Street, Reading, is wanted on first-degree murder charges.

Police said Sanchez attempted to get into an altercation with the victim on the 100 block of South Sixth Street on July 21. After an argument he struck the victim in the face with a handgun. Witnesses broke up the fight. As the victim attempted to leave the scene in his vehicle, Sanchez fire a fatal shot into the man's chest.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 220 pounds.

Melissa Swanson, 31, whose last known address was in the 800 block of Crescent Drive, Glenolden, Delaware County, is wanted on forgery charges.

Police said that on July 17 Swanson used a forged check in the amount of $1,872. Swanson is also accused of being involved in a $25,000 fraud scheme in Lancaster County.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.