Wanted in Berks, September 26, 2021

Sep. 26—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:

Josue Valle-Leyro, 30, who recently lived in the 500 block of Maple Street, on a strangulation charge. He is about 5 feet 9 inches and 160 pounds. Police said that on Nov. 4, Valle-Leyro approached a woman from behind and put her in a choke hold. The victim could not breath for 5 to 10 seconds. The victim's 12 year old son jumped on Valle-Leyro's back to stop him from choking his mother, police said. The suspect left the residence shortly after, police said.

Samantha Silfies, 31, who recently lived in Spring City, Chester County, on an assault charge. She is about 5 feet 3 inches and 200 pounds. On Nov. 20, Muhlenberg Township police were dispatched to Target for a parent hitting her child. Upon making contact with Silfies and her 2-year old child the suspect told police she "popped" her child in the mouth, police said. Officers saw blood on the child's shirt, an abrasion on her right cheek, and bruising on her forehead, police said.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.