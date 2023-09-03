Wanted in Berks: September 3, 2023

Sep. 3—The Berks County Sheriff's Department is seeking the following fugitives:

Julian Acosta, 37, whose last known address was in the 400 block of West Greenwich Street, Reading, is wanted on burglary charges.

Police said that on July 19, Acosta was seen on surveillance footage taking two motorcycles valued at $1,600 without permission from a residence in the 900 block of Pike Street. Felony theft were filed Aug. 11 by Reading police.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 220 pounds.

Nazareth Badia, 22, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Locust Street, Reading, is wanted on simple assault charges.

Police said that on June 17, Badia threatened to kill the victim if she went on a trip to Florida. He punched her in the head and face. At one point Badia bit the victim. When family members arrived, the defendant fled in a vehicle.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at www.countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.