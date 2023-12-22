They wanted a better life for their kids in the US. They weren’t ready for the US economy

Amid the rhythmic buzz of an electric shaver and the boisterous banter about politics at Caribbean Cutz in Miami Gardens, barber Cristiàn Batista, 44, has only one thing on his mind.

“Providing our kids a good future is our priority,” he says.

He and his wife, Teolina Gonzalez, are from the Dominican Republic, but now live in Hollywood with their five children after embarking on a life-changing journey.

“We wanted to give our family a good future,” Cristiàn said. “But we couldn’t do so in the Dominican Republic.”

These days, as Christmas nears, the family faces challenges meeting their financial obligations. Cristiàn works overtime most days; his average weekly pay recently fell from about $1000 to $550. His wife is at the cash register in a retail store almost every moment she’s not with the family, yet they need help covering their monthly $2800 rent.

With Christmas coming up soon, this family lacks even money to buy presents.

Magaly Alvarado, the director of Hispanic Unity, a nonprofit agency that helps immigrants gain citizenship and has worked with the Batista family, nominated them for Wish Book.

“Cristiàn is a very hardworking and optimistic man,” Alvarado said. “His story is a beautiful one to share.”

Cristiàn Batista (middle) with his five kids: Steicy, Cristal, Nashly, Erick, and Lesly outside their house in Hollywood.

The couple met in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, around 2000. They fell in love and soon, their first daughter, Steicy, was born. A son, Erick, arrived two years later and a daughter, Cristal Marie, followed.

Teolina’s father was already a resident of the United States, and he sponsored her for U.S. residency in 2010. She got a job as a cashier at a clothing store.

She filed a petition for Cristiàn to come to South Florida, and soon after he arrived, a fourth child, Lesly, was born. Nashly, who is now 4, followed.

Already certified for cutting hair in the Dominican Republic, Batista got his current job at Caribbean Cutz with a friend’s help.

“I learned barbering when I was 13 years old,” explained Cristiàn. “I was dedicated to the same thing in Santo Domingo.”

An economic struggle for this immigrant family

While Cristiàn brought a strong work ethic from the Dominican Republic, it was the starkly different economic landscape of the U.S. that shaped his experience most profoundly.

At first, Caribbean Cutz barely got customers or had money to buy supplies.

“We balanced our budget [at the store] by buying cheaper supplies,” he explained.

Recent inflation and a lack of customers has caused his modest salary to fall dramatically. Teolina makes even less than Cristiàn, so it’s tough to make ends meet.

Teolina Gonzalez and her 4-year-old daughter Nashly at Caribbean Cutz.

Complicating their finances, the parents are supporting his two older kids, who hope to enroll in university and are improving their language skills.

“We’ve been taking care of Steicy and Erick’s expenses,” Cristiàn explained, “so they can learn English instead of working.”

Just last month Teolina’s phone broke after Nashly smashed it while playing. She has been using the phone at work to communicate.

“If I’m out, I have no means of communication with my family,” Teolina said.

Through Wish Book, Batista and his wife hope to get new phones for themselves as well as a computer for the kids. Meanwhile, their younger children hope to get a dog and presents for Christmas.

“The children need a computer to go to school,” Cristiàn said, “so they can do their homework.”

Cristiàn’s mom has helped the family by sending supplies from the Dominican Republic, primarily medicines, but the economic instability back home limits her support.

“Living in the United States is more difficult than I thought,” Cristiàn said. “It is not how it is portrayed in our countries.”

Victoria Clariá contributed to this report

This story is the product of a partnership between the Miami Herald and the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media at Florida International University

