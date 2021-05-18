He wanted the big pack of soda at a Florida Walmart — then felt a shot as he reached

Howard Cohen
·2 min read

Kyle Theodore Griffith, a 30-year-old from Largo, Florida, went to Walmart to pick up a 24-pack case of soda.

He heard a bang and took a shot to the leg.

Now, he’s facing a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon, court records show.

According to the Largo Police Department, Griffith was at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue on Saturday, May 15, and bent over to pick up the soda case. But that movement apparently caused the gun police say he was carrying in his waistband without a holster to go off. Or, as the report says, the gun “suddenly discharged.”

A bullet hit Griffith’s upper right thigh.

Several witnesses, including a Largo police officer who happened to be in the West Central Florida store, said they saw Griffith take the gun from his pants afterward and slide it across the aisle to his brother, WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.

Griffith did not have a concealed weapons permit in order to be carrying the gun.

Bond was set at $5,000.

This is the second time in as many months Griffith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. On March 19, he was charged as such when he was spotted using a flashlight to look into balconies and cars at an apartment complex on Seminole Boulevard in Pinellas County.

According to that arrest affidavit, Griffith told officers he was looking for someone to help him “jump his vehicle.” But police found a black Sig Sauer firearm in a holster in his waistband. Police say he told them he had a concealed weapons permit in Virginia to carry the gun but according to the arrest report he does not.

He was released from Pinellas County Jail for that charge at the apartment complex after paying $2,000 bond, according to court records.

It is not clear if the gun in the jolting soda pop case was the same one. But, according to the report, he tried the Virginia explanation again to no avail, CBS17 reported.

