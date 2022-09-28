Wanted California man, kidnapped daughter killed in highway shootout with police

A California man suspected of killing his wife and kidnapping their daughter was killed in a shootout with police on a desert highway Tuesday.

Savannah Graziano, the 15-year-old daughter, was also killed by police, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.

Anthony Graziano, 45, fatally shot his wife, Tracy Martinez, and kidnapped Savannah on Monday, according to police. An Amber Alert was issued for Savannah.

Graziano’s vehicle was spotted Tuesday on Interstate 15 near the desert town of Barstow, about 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles. When police caught up with him, he reportedly sped off with Savannah riding in the passenger seat.

As he was speeding away, Graziano opened fire on the trailing officers, police said. Cops returned fire and disabled Graziano’s vehicle in Hesperia, about 30 miles west of Barstow.

Police claimed that during the shootout, Savannah got out of the car wearing tactical gear and ran toward the officers, the Press-Enterprise reported. After she was shot, Savannah was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

No police injuries were reported. The deadly shootout caused a massive traffic jam on I-15, the main route between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Graziano and Martinez were going through a divorce, family members told police.

With News Wire Services