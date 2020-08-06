A wanted carjacker had their sights on flying out of town, cops say. BSO had other plans

Moments before an alleged carjacker could get on a plane and leave Miami, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives moved in and made an arrest Wednesday.

In July, the sheriff’s office released surveillance video of a 17-year-old carjacker robbing a man at gunpoint while he was in his car outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, deputies said.

BSO says she stole the car and used the victims’ credit cards at a Dania Beach restaurant sometime after. Tips called in led robbery detectives to Miami International Airport.

The 17-year-old, whose name wasn’t released, was trying to board a plane out of town under someone else’s name, deputies said. She was arrested minutes before boarding and was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

She was charged with armed carjacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Robbery detectives say she confessed to the crimes.