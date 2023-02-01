Wanted Carlsbad man shot after wielding sledgehammer during police standoff at home

A man was shot during a confrontation with local police that saw him wielding a sledgehammer in Carlsbad Sunday with two officers firing into a home, police said.

The shooting occurred following reports of a vehicle fire at the residence in 2000 block of Mora Street.

Christopher Bell, 29, was arrested after the incident and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a report from the New Mexico State Police.

More:Alcohol a factor in deadly head-on car crash near Carlsbad, police say

Initial reports did not indicate whether Bell was shot by law enforcement.

At about 1:54 p.m., the Eddy County Fire Department responded to the home after the fire was reported, the release read, calling in the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office to assist.

Deputies recognized Bell, who had outstanding no-bond arrest warrant, read the report.

More:Police seeking leads, family hopes for answers after Carlsbad man found dead

When approached by law enforcement, police said Bell barricaded himself in the house.

Gunshots were heard from inside the home when officers approached, police said, and an Eddy County deputy fired at least once at the house, according to the report.

A perimeter was set up and verbal commands were given by the Eddy County Regional Swat Team to Bell to come out of the house, read the report, but he refused.

More:With fentanyl deaths rising, New Mexico lawmakers look for solutions to fight trafficking

Chemical munitions were deployed, the report read.

After another attempt to approach the house, more gunfire was heard and an officer with the Carlsbad Police Department fired at least one round into the house, read the report.

Officers breached the door of the home and demanded Bell exit. Bell armed1 himself with a sledgehammer, police said.

More:Artesia woman charged with prostituting child family member to boyfriend

A taser was fired at Bell and he was taken into custody, police said.

No officers were reported injured in the incident, read the report.

Story continues

Investigators with the New Mexico State Police were working to determine independently the series of events leading to the shooting, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

More:$15,000 drag racing car stolen in Carlsbad, police say

Findings were being shared with the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

“The New Mexico State Police acts solely as a factfinder in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters,” read a statement from New Mexico State Police. “That decision rests with the district attorney’s office.”

The scene investigation was completed Monday, after a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents was given by the Sherriff’s Office during the confrontation.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office said it was also conducting its own internal investigation of the shooting.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Carlsbad man shot after wielding sledgehammer during police standoff