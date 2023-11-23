Wanted Citrus County woman found hiding inside couch: deputies

Rachel Tucker
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A wanted Citrus County woman was apprehended after deputies found her hiding inside of a couch.

The sheriff’s office began searching for Stacy Usher, 39, earlier this month.

She was wanted on a parole violation for the sale of fentanyl and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

<em>(Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)</em>
While searching Usher’s home on Tuesday, deputies discovered she was hiding inside of her couch. She was taken into custody.

“Usher is registered as a convicted felon in Citrus, Manatee and Pasco County,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post earlier this month. “She has a history of fraud, grand theft, and obtaining property by a worthless check.”

