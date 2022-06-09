Wanted Coast man fired 8 rounds of bullets into building with families inside, police say

Two law enforcement agencies in South Mississippi are looking for a man wanted on attempted murder and larceny charges, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers said Thursday.

Amanti Briscoe, of Picayune, allegedly shot at least 8 rounds of bullets into a building occupied by multiple families on June 7, according to investigators from Picayune police and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.

Briscoe should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information are asked to contact the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Crime Stoppers pays rewards of up to $2,500 of felony arrests, and you can remain anonymous.