Wanted driver found dead weeks after hit and run that killed a woman

The search is over for a driver suspected of a deadly hit and run.

A Ford hit a woman who was walking along Hwy. 36 in Covington on Jan. 30, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Deanna Mattheus of Covington was killed.

Investigators worked for weeks to find the driver who hit Mattheus. The Sheriff’s Office says they identified the suspect as well as the location of the car after a thorough investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 50-year-old James Jenkins of Monticello.

He was found on Monday in Jasper County with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

