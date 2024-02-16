Wanted driver, passenger arrested in South End traffic stop

Feb. 16—CUMBERLAND — Two city men awaited court appearances Friday after they were arrested on warrants from Washington and Allegany counties after Cumberland Police encountered them in a traffic stop at Virginia Avenue and Boone Street.

Treyvon Lamar Rideout, 24, was taken into custody after controlled dangerous substances and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle stopped at about 7 p.m. Thursday for an alleged traffic offense.

Christopher Leon Love Jr., 21, a passenger in the vehicle, was also taken into custody on outstanding arrest warrants totaling more than a dozen charges, including alleged offenses that occurred on Arch Street in March and on Virginia Avenue in May.

The charges included multiple counts of assault, burglary, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment, police said.

Rideout will be returned to Washington County where he reportedly failed to appear in court, police said.

Rideout and Love remained jailed Friday at the Allegany County Detention Center at the order of a district court commissioner.