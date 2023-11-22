Wanted: ECSO says Pensacola man fatally shot his wife the day before Thanksgiving

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a 36-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his wife Wednesday morning.

An ECSO Facebook post says deputies responded to the 12000 block of Meadson Road around 5:30 a.m. where they found Darryl Jerome Walker's 35-year-old wife with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Darryl Jerome Walker is wanted for the murder of his 35-year-old wife. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says he allegedly shot his wife around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

"The suspect ... is believed to have shot his wife and then fled the scene," the Facebook post says. "He fled in a black 2020 Hyundai Veloster with Florida Tag #BG10PN."

If anyone has information regarding Walker's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Darryl Walker sought by deputies in wife's death