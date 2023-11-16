Wanted: ECSO seeking Escambia, Santa Rosa contractor Jesse LaCoste for fraud

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced that Escambia contractor Jesse LaCoste is wanted for fraud.

The ECSO posted to their Facebook account that LaCoste is wanted for fraud/swindling and did not provide additional information.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

LaCoste has been arrested in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties multiple times for allegedly failing to refund money to clients after allegedly failing to complete contractual obligations.

His brother-in-law, former contractor Matthew Banks, was stripped of his contractor's license in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Banks is currently battling a slew of white collar crime charges that include fraud and racketeering in Escambia County.

